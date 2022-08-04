Guess what? Do tell. Seventy percent chance of rain and thunderstorms for Friday! Do you believe the forecast? Well, I’m going to pray that it’s correct. If not, my yard next year will look like something from Yuma, Arizona: rocks and cactus.
Brian Castille, his son Owen, 5, and a friend recently fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. They waited until around 7 a.m. to launch, just to make sure the wind wasn’t too strong. It seemed to decrease as the sun rose above the horizon. The last time they fished, the bite was fast and furious. On this day, not so much. While fishing the gas wells in the middle of the bay the water clarity was marginal early. “The tide was coming in hard,” Castille said. “And had the water off colored. As the tide slowed the water became much clearer.” They had to work for their catch by moving to various wells. The anglers ended up with 8 speckled trout and one sheepshead. All the fish were caught on live shrimp and fished deep under popping corks.
