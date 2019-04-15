It appears that April is going to be a typical April — at least that is the impression the month has given so far. This week is a good example, as we are seeing warmer temperatures along with moderate to strong winds.
Monday, the weather was just about as nice as it gets in this part of the world. Bright, sunny weather prevailed, making it a pleasure to be outside; that is, if your plans did not include fishing.
Low water levels and a gusty south wind were the negatives on the fishing scene.
Later this week, another frontal system is on its way, with forecasts calling for strong north winds, and thunderstorms associated with its arrival.
So, how does this affect the fish? Before all of the windy weather hit last week, there were some impressive catches taking place. There is nothing that should change that, once conditions settle after the front moves through.
Joe Marshall, an avid surf fisherman, is one of the many beachfront anglers waiting for the first window of opportunity to fish the surf. Marshall said that his favorite time to fish the surf is from mid-April through mid-June.
Following days of strong winds that churn up the surf bottom, fish will return to mop up on all of the bait that has been stirred up. Shrimp and other crustaceans are at the top of the list of favorite foods targeted by roaming schools of fish.
Marshall's favorite areas to fish are on both sides of San Luis Pass beginning about a half mile from the pass itself, and his favorite time is right after the water starts to calm following a siege of strong wind.
