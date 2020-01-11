Cold temperatures returned on Saturday; however, the good news is that although it felt like freezing conditions it was far from it. This year we have had an overall warmer winter than usual. We are not out of the woods yet as far as a severe freeze goes, but it is looking good at this point.

Cold north winds kept most anglers off of the water Saturday. At least one boat took refuge in English Bayou in order to wet a line. While driving down 61st Street Saturday morning I looked over at a center console boat with two anglers wrapped up and fishing, and it reminded me of my younger days.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

