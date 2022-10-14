Seawolf Park is hosting its annual Redfish Tournament beginning Saturday through Nov. 30. Entry fee is $25 per angler. The fee must be paid prior to fishing in the tournament.
All the fish entered must be caught at Seawolf Park during regular business hours. Oversized reds must be properly tagged or released after being weighed.
Prize winnings are:
1st place: $400 plus a one-year fishing pass, parking included
2nd place: $200 plus a one-year fishing pass
3rd place: $100 plus a six-month fishing pass
4th Place: Six-month fishing pass
For more information please call 409-797-5114
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported good catches of redfish. Their redfish tournament runs through the end of this month. First place pays $1,000. The leading fish is 41.25 inches.
The other day I had a conversation with Tony Gonzalez of Inshore Fishing based out of Rockport. He just got back from a trip to Delacroix, Louisiana, where he fished with Whiskey Bayou Charters. He and two other buddies landed 40 redfish trip, 20 of them were bull redfish.
It just so happened that the Redfish World Series tournament was taking place, and they were fishing in the same cove where it was won. Once back in Rockport, Gonzalez said, “Our redfish bite is really good. Problem is many of them are over-sized, but we’re still landing some slot reds.”
He’s been using live shrimp under popping corks and cut mullet as bait. The guys gigging flounder at night are doing well. The fish are definitely on the move.
The redfish bite on the Galveston jetties is as good as it can get. Capt. Theron Fisk with Wave Dancer Charters has been putting his anglers on bull reds and slot reds. Same with captains Derrick Greene and Bobby Hall of In The Zone Charters.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
