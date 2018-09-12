While there was not much activity on the water Tuesday, there was an interesting catch reported.
With the Texas City Schools closing due to the inclement weather, Doyle Williams took 16 year-old Trey McMullen fishing. The young man had never caught a red or other big fish in his life, and boy did that change Tuesday afternoon.
The guys arrived at the 37th Street rock groins around 3:30 p.m., and on his first cast from the rocks, a 17-pound bull red hit McMullen’s bait, a piece of cut shad. Before the day was over, he added five gafftop and a blacktip shark as light rain was falling. The big red, McMullen’s first, is something he likely will never forget.
Greg Hagerud gave a report on his weekend fishing trip. Saturday he fished the Galveston Harbor area where he landed reds, black drum, sheepshead and mangrove snapper. Trout reportedly have been hit or miss lately in that area, with specks being taken on about every third trip.
Hagerud feels that the mangroves are making a comeback after last winter’s freeze.
Sunday, it was off to the beachfront with his young son, Greg Jr. Lots of sharks and plenty of reds; however, no trout except for sandies.
Hagerud feels that trout action will come alive once the rain stops.
If Hagerud is right and trout action is going to wait until the rain stops, it likely will be several more days, as one system after another seems to continue pouring rain on our area. With the tropical system that is currently in the Gulf, it looks like we are going to have to keep our rain gear handy for a while.
