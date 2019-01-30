The water temperature around the Galveston area has been quite cold for several days now. That combined with low water levels following the passage of the latest cold front has anglers guessing as to where the fish are.
Fortunately a moderate east wind started Wednesday afternoon and while it is definitely not my favorite, there are times when it does some good. This is one of them as a strong flow of wind from an easterly direction will bring warmer Gulf waters back into the bays.
This should be a boost to fishing this weekend however we still are going to be dealing with water temperatures in the 50s.
John Marshall, one of the better trout anglers around West Bay said that he planned to fish during the afternoons this weekend. During periods of cold water fish tend to be more active during the afternoons. Bait tends to be attracted to shallower dark bottoms where the sun’s rays are absorbed and warms the surrounding water.
With the lack of fishing reports recently it is hard to determine where the best action might take place. With the cold water my guess is that deeper pockets of water are going to be best.
On the tournament scene, The Rusty Hook Fishing Club will be holding its 32nd Annual Drum Tournament March 22 thru 24. The fishing club’s trailer will be headquartered at Boyd’s One Stop Bait Camp near the Texas City Dike.
The entry fee is $30.00 with registration taking place at Boyd’s or online at www.rhfishing.org.
For more information contact the tournament director at (832) 771-7298.
