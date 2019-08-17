Action on the fishing front has been limited lately and likely will continue in that mode until the daytime temperatures drop and a southeast breeze returns. Fishing at night through the early morning hours has been the most productive, with anglers scoring the best under lights at night.
John Satcher‘s fishing trip was one of the exceptions to the poor daytime activity. Satcher and his son Seth fished off of Farmer’s Point on Offatts Bayou Saturday afternoon and caught four slot reds while fishing in about 18 feet of water.
The action came around 3 p.m. while using live shrimp for bait.
Hal Moore found the trout biting among alligator gar in Highlands Bayou Friday night. Moore was fishing a lighted area near Louis’ Bait Camp using free-lined live shrimp. Two keeper trout were caught among a dozen specks landed. Gar were swimming around but that did not seem to phase the trout.
Kevin Patterson and Jewell Layman made their first offshore trip Friday in Patterson’s 20-foot center console boat. The anglers made it to the area of Mitchell’s Reef about 12 miles south of the South Jetty. There they landed 12 spade fish, four Gulf trout and several small sharks. Cut squid and dead shrimp were the baits.
Patterson said it was an adventure making it offshore and catching fish; however, in his mind nothing beats fishing the jetties.
There were unconfirmed reports out of San Leon of a flurry of action on speckled trout coming from the spoils of the Houston Ship Channel Friday morning.
A reminder to fishermen that most Texas Fishing Licenses expire at the end of this month. Licenses for 2019-2020 went on sale August 15 so it might be advisable to avoid the Labor Day weekend rush and purchase yours early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.