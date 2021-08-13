I am sure most of you have a fishing trip or two that jogs your memory. I have a few that are special. It might even be just a place or location, not even the catch you recall.
Deborah Dillard and I met at her work place Friday, the 61st Street Fishing Pier in Galveston. When she asked, “have you ever been here before,” I told her I had many times. Then, I told her about the time I hooked and landed my first bull red, off the pier, more than 45 years ago. She gave me a tour, even walking out to the T-head. It has changed over the years, because of tropical storms. I will be giving updates on the catches off this pier, it is still a fantastic place to wet a line.
