What a nice welcomed rain for the beginning of November. Most of it was confined to the coastal region of Texas. The rest of Texas remains dry and in need of rain.

I wouldn’t want to be out on the bay in this weather, but for the oystermen, Tuesday was the opening of their season. I’ve watched these boats work in some of the harshest conditions Galveston Bay can dish out. I wouldn’t be out there, but these men work Monday-Friday during the harvest season.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

