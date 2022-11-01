What a nice welcomed rain for the beginning of November. Most of it was confined to the coastal region of Texas. The rest of Texas remains dry and in need of rain.
I wouldn’t want to be out on the bay in this weather, but for the oystermen, Tuesday was the opening of their season. I’ve watched these boats work in some of the harshest conditions Galveston Bay can dish out. I wouldn’t be out there, but these men work Monday-Friday during the harvest season.
I reached out to Capt. Tyler Hatfield with Rod Bending Charters and he replied, “Sorry, I’m in Iowa hunting deer.” I asked how the harvest was, and Hatfield said, “Two bucks, a 130 class and a 150 class, along with nine does.” I responded back with, “I can’t wait for some sausage!”
Capt. Greg Amato with Galveston Fishing Charter Company reported that the bull reds are still active along the Galveston jetty rocks. The best baits have been shad, cut mullet, live sand trout and whiting. Hatfield is also finding a few sheepshead, black drum and keeper reds all on live shrimp cast close the the rocks.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife Addie took advantage of the nice conditions the other day. First stop was along a rock groin near the Houston Ship Channel. Using live shrimp fished under popping corks, they boated their limit of black drum. Cruz then made a run into Trinity Bay, and there they caught six keeper speckled trout and two sheepshead. Cruz noted that they only used one quart of shrimp. I’ll say that’s some pretty good action.
I’ve been keeping my eye on Tropical Storm Lisa located in the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane warnings have now been issued for the country of Belize. This system has the potential to track into the Bay of Campeche. I wouldn’t be alarmed, but you never know. It might be something to watch in a few days.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.