Father's Day Weekend is approaching, and the weather forecasters are not lending much encouragement for outdoor activities, especially offshore fishing.
Several readers have sent notes asking about the weekend forecast, as the long range (over three days) forecasts are calling for rain and wind. Most of those notes have come from those living in other parts of of Texas or from out of state.
I mentioned to one reader that watching the weather forecasts for the Texas Gulf Coast can be frustrating, as conditions can, and often do, change quickly. Still one cannot ignore the predictions.
On many occasions, I have canceled fishing trips due to the forecast of strong winds only to wake up that morning and find near perfect conditions. The reverse has taken place just as often when forecasts of light winds abruptly changed and instead of waking up to calm conditions, palm trees were being whipped by a howling wind.
Today, anglers have a lot of resources available online to actually see what is taking place before heading to the coast. One is the NOAA Buoy Reports that give real time conditions from all around the Galveston Bay Complex and the offshore waters of the Gulf.
My favorites are the web cams that show various locations and give readings on wind speed, direction and other data. Saltwater Recon (www.saltwater-recon.com) is one I frequently use as it contains a variety of fishing-related information along with cameras situated all around the Galveston Bay Complex.
None of this technology is going to change the weather. However, it can prevent a frustrating drive to the boat ramp only to find that conditions had changed and were no longer favorable for heading out.
