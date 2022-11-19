Before I jump right into the meat and potatoes of this column, let me give you a couple of fishing reports from what took place Friday along our coastal water.
Joe Bukowski reported few boats out in Clear Lake. He fished four hours in the afternoon, found clean water and lots of bait, but only had a couple of light bites throwing soft plastic lures. The water temperature was 55 degrees.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier is still reporting catches of bull reds, slot reds and whiting. I would call ahead to make sure of their hours because of the weather.
Scattered catches of speckled trout and redfish have come from Dickinson Bayou and Moses Lake. Both of these areas are protected from the wind and boat ramps are located nearby.
I reached out to Capt. Jim Leavelle of Corpus Christi. Leavelle spends much of his time fishing the waters of Baffin Bay, which is located south of Corpus Christi. Leavelle reported that fishing remained very good ahead of this front. Leavelle said, "we've been wading in waist deep water and casting to shallower water, and that's where the best bite is. Using MirrOlure Lil John's in pink and glitter and Kelly Wiggler swimming shad in glow with a pink tail, were catching speckled trout in the four pound range."
Our conversation continued about the fishery in Baffin Bay leaning on trophy trout expectations. I then asked the question, "what about the trophy trout outlook for the next few months?"
Leavelle replied, "I look for our fishing to stay strong. Each passing cold front will lower the water temperature, and the lowering temperatures will allow two things to happen. First, the larger trout will seek deeper water during a cold snap. Second, those same fish will seek shallow water during the warming period after a cold front."
According to Leavelle, it's the days preceding the cold fronts that a trophy trout angler covets the most. Yes, there will be large trout caught caught in the harshest weather. However, the the first few days after the air temperature begins to rise and the sun comes out will be the most productive for catching large trout over warming mud and sand bottoms.
The conclusion of our chat will be in Monday's column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
