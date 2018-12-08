For many readers, the fishing season is winding down. While winter is officially less than two weeks away, the early onset of cold weather has a number of anglers setting their fishing equipment aside until well into 2019.
This does not mean that fishing is over, just that the holiday activities and colder weather encourage many anglers to focus on other activities. Hunting, especially waterfowl hunting, is one of the biggest competitors to fishing between now and the end of January.
Whether you are just taking a pause from fishing or storing your tackle for several months, your equipment should be prepared for either situation.
When your rods and reels are used on a regular basis, the parts keep moving and most of the time they are cleaned frequently. Before storing any equipment that is used in salt water, attention should be given to thoroughly cleaning all of the items, and that includes rods and reels, electronic equipment (surface cleaning here) emptying tackle boxes and washing them out along with washing just about everything inside.
For most items, a coat of a light penetrating oil such as WD-40 is a must. The equipment should be stored inside, away from the elements.
One of the worst culprits to performing this task is the illusion many anglers have that they will be using their fishing equipment and not allowing it to set up for weeks. I have fallen into this category many times and ended up paying the price when I resumed using my fishing equipment two to three months down the road.
Remember the old cliche that an ounce of precaution is worth more than a pound of trouble!
We will be addressing how to prepare your boats for the winter in one of the next Reel Reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.