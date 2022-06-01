Like it or not, hurricane season 2022 is here. When I first moved to Galveston Island 23 years ago, I thought this was kind of exciting, watching and tracking storms. Having gone through Hurricane Ike, I'm now at a point in my life that the excitement has faded. This year is starting off with a bang. Two areas of interest have already developed, but neither of them is a concern to us. I can't stress the importance of a hurricane plan for everyone to have in place. Please do this now, and I'm praying that none of us will need to implement the plan this season.
Tyler Hatfield with Rod Bending Charters out of Galveston said, "despite the winds, catches have remained decent." According to Hatfield, bull redfish are running along the Bolivar beach front. Sharks are in the same area, with both species biting on large dead shad. Over in the Galveston Channel, speckled trout, sheepshead and puppy drum are willingly eating live shrimp. Sea Wolf park is producing as well, with catches of sand trout and redfish.
