Just as I said we can take a deep breath for the hurricane season is over for us on the upper coast, a possible storm decides to brew in the Bay of Campeche. As always, we should monitor this system, but all indications are that it should stay in this bay and not move in our direction.

The Ninth Annual Who's Your Flattie Daddy? Flounder Tournament will be held this Saturday. Hosted by FishStix, this tournament will pay more than $100,000 in cash. There's also an opportunity to win a new Chevy truck and a Dodge truck.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

