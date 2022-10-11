Just as I said we can take a deep breath for the hurricane season is over for us on the upper coast, a possible storm decides to brew in the Bay of Campeche. As always, we should monitor this system, but all indications are that it should stay in this bay and not move in our direction.
The Ninth Annual Who's Your Flattie Daddy? Flounder Tournament will be held this Saturday. Hosted by FishStix, this tournament will pay more than $100,000 in cash. There's also an opportunity to win a new Chevy truck and a Dodge truck.
There are so many ways to win that everyone fishing this tournament has a chance to take home some prize money, and maybe even a new truck. The tournament weigh-in is at The Galveston County Fair Grounds in Hitchcock. This is a individual event, registration fee is $100 per angler.
A tournament meeting will be held Friday at the FishStix store in Santa Fe. It will also be streamed on Facebook. This is a family fun tournament. For more information and to register, visit gotfishstix.com.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier is hosting their month-long bull redfish tournament. The current leader is 41.25 inches. This weekend's weather is looking good for those bull reds to feed in the surf. Cost is $40 to enter the tournament. Stop by the pier to register.
While I'm on the subject of bull reds, let's talk about properly tagging a fish you want to retain. Locate the tag on your license, and remove the tag. Punch out the month and day the fish was retained, write in the body of water where the fish was caught (example east Galveston Bay) and the county (example Galveston County). Then, you must attach the tag to the narrowest part of the fish's tail.
New this year is the digital license option that you can purchase online. There are two apps that you should download if you purchased the digital license. First, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Annual app. Second, the My Texas Hunt Harvest app. Make sure you linked the digital license to these apps.
To record your bull redfish that you retain, go to the My Texas Hunt harvest app, and start by selecting the option to report a fish harvest. The app will guide you through the process in just a few clicks.
You must carry your cell phone with you while hunting or fishing if you purchased the digital license. Make sure your phone is fully charged. If you're out of cell phone service range, you are required to report your harvest as soon as your service comes available.
We have a weak front that should slide off the coast early Thursday. There's not much of a temperature change, but humidity should be less.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
