Flounder catches continue to be good in spite of a nagging east wind. Thursday, action along the Galveston Ship Channel and Sand Island near the ICW Barge Cut was such that quick limits of flounder were taken and by noon most anglers had their two-fish limits.
Perry Mathews and Chuck Deming patiently caught a number of flounder Thursday morning, releasing most hoping to have some saddle blankets to make up their limits. By 11 a.m. the anglers from Houston had one flat fish over 20 inches in the ice chest and decided to go ahead and take the remainder of their limit. There was no mention of where the fishing took place.
