Wednesday morning conditions were good for fishing and a few anglers were on the water hoping for more that just two flounder to take home. October 31 was the last day for the normal flounder bag limits, as today the limit drops from five to two per angler.
Two flounder reports were in and both came from popular flounder fishing areas.
Jimmy Murphy and Carl Houston fished both sides of the Bolivar Intracoastal Waterway at the entrance to Galveston Bay. They landed six keeper flounder and four undersized throwbacks. Ironically the action came from the west side of the waterway along Goat Island.
The more popular barge grave yard gave up only one flatfish, a 13-inch throwback. Chicken Boys and Curly Tail Gulps were the baits.
Dennis Watkins fished near the wall of the Galveston Yacht Basin and found small flounder working. Watkins said he did not keep count of the number of undersized flatfish he caught; however, he did manage two keepers, both between 16 and 17 inches in length. Live fingerling mullet was the bait.
Harold Moyes and Hector Acevedo turned their attention to trout and reds and found fair action around Fat Rat Pass in East Bay. Using a variety of soft plastics, the anglers from Pasadena landed a Texas Grand Slam consisting of five trout, two reds, a slot and an 18-inch throwback, and a 14-inch flounder.
The action came from the leeward shoreline of the barrier spoils.
