Galveston anglers awoke to calm waters and patchy fog in some locations. Around noon, the winds began to pick up along with increasing chances of rain and thunderstorms. Catches of fish were reported throughout the Galveston Bay complex early.
Capt. RaymondWheatley reported foggy conditions on Friday. Fishing for redfish along the channel side of the north Galveston jetty was productive using live shrimp and mullet. Wheatley reported catching a few speckled on live shrimp with popping corks, fished tight against the rock
