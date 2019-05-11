Anglers are going to have to play the waiting game for a while before the waters around the Galveston Bay Complex and nearshore Gulf of Mexico clear up.
During the interim, there will be fish caught in isolated locations that offer higher salinity levels.
One interesting thing that usually takes place during times when the bays are full of fresh water is the appearance of fresh water fish. During the years I have been writing this article, a number of reports were received of fresh water fish being caught all around Galveston.
Striped bass at the Texas City Dike, Crappie at Terramar Beach (Bay side), channel catfish at numerous spots around West Bay and alligators. A fair number of the alligators choose to hang around each time when the salt water returned although they are more of a brackish and fresh water reptile.
One fish that is quite adaptable to water changes is the red drum or red fish and this brings us to our only fishing report for Saturday.
Sylvester (Silver) Alvarez called in to say that late Friday he observed a large school of reds (tailing) in Moses Bayou and asked if that was an unusual place to find reds.
Actually it is common to find reds roaming rising waters caused by flood tides and fresh water runoffs. For those not familiar with the term “tailing”, it refers to reds, usually in shallower waters, moving around with part of their tail sticking out of the water or at least easily visible.
One unconfirmed report came in of reds being caught in the far reaches of Clear Creek near Friendswood.
Ken Davis of Bayou Vista called in responding to the recent article about dangerous bacterial infections and suggested anglers take along a spray bottle with a 50/50 mixture of bleach and water and spray any cuts with it. That is good, possibly life saving, advice.
