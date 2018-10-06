The Columbus Day Weekend is starting off with some nice catches even though the water continues to be in summertime conditions at 82 degrees along the beachfront.
Friday, Debby Brady, the Cow Town Mermaid, fished with her husband George at the North Jetty. While conditions were choppy around the rocks, they had a good day of fishing. George hooked up with two spinner sharks; however, both sharks cut the line before they could be landed. Debby caught a 30-inch black tip and a 36-inch bull red that were released. There was no mention of baits used.
Also joining in on the Friday fishing was Joely Elmore and Roger Garneau who fished the Pelican Island Bridge early and had no luck finding keeper flounder. After moving to the old concrete ship The Selma, their luck changed as five slot reds were caught. Live mullet accounted for all of the fish.
Saturday morning Jerry Hebert fished Swan Lake using mullet for bait and caught a 29-inch red, a 17-inch speckled trout and a 15-inch croaker. There was no mention as to whether the red was tagged and retained or released.
Urs Schmid of Saltwater Recon called in to say that a new beach cam has been installed at Seawall Blvd. and 43rd Street and that another is scheduled to be installed on the Galveston Fishing Pier next week. That cam will be located on top of the Jimmy's On The Pier Restaurant.
Wind could be a factor for the remainder of the holiday weekend, as forecasts are calling for velocities in the 15 to 20 mph range, along with moderate chances of rain.
