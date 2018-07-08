Sunday's rain put a damper on fishing. However, it did not slow down the action for those who were willing to endure the elements.
The beachfront was one of the spots alive with action. Speckled trout and sharks were the most commonly reported catch. However, the rock groins across from Academy produced some nice puppy drum for at least one angler.
Mary Hargrave fished the rocks and landed four black drum between 16 and 20 inches in length, along with two speckled trout, several gafftop and hardheads. The hardheads were tossed back. The drum and specks were caught on live shrimp, and when the pint she purchased was depleted, she switched to squid.
Hargrave said several big crabs went after the squid. However, she was not prepared to keep them.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported catches of gafftop, whiting, bonnethead sharks and a flounder Sunday morning.
Thomas DeHart fished the surf near San Luis Pass and landed seven specks to 19 inches. DeHart said the water was in good shape and that Chicken on a Chain Bass Assassins were the baits.
Seawolf Park offered a variety of catches, according to Sam Houston Davis who often fishes the park's fishing pier. Davis himself caught three gafftop and a stingray using dead shrimp for bait. He observed others catching sand trout, whiting, black drum, flounder and croaker.
Saturday afternoon, Chuck Stuart, our contact for the Texas City Dike, said his observations of the cleaning tables showed carcasses of large fish, likely reds, at one table and five red snapper on the other being cleaned by anglers returning from offshore.
