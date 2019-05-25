Holiday weekend visitors were slowly trickling their way across the causeway bridge, early Saturday; however, expect that to change as we get farther into the weekend.
Warm, sunny weather should be an attraction, and it appears that is just what is in store for islanders this weekend.
Saturday, offshore seas were running in the marginal category for the charter and party boats to make fishing trips; however, on Sunday, wind and seas should be better. Several of the charter boat operations around the Galveston Yacht Basin that had not booked trips for Saturday said that they likely would run offshore trips for kings, ling, shark and other fish the remainder of this weekend.
Inshore fishing is going to be a bit challenging with the poor water quality. Still, many of the local fishing guides are finding trout and reds along the shorelines of Pelican Island, East Bay and West Bay.
Wind could be an issue for jetty boats; however, for any boats that are able to make it to the rocks, there should be some nice fish somewhere around the granite.
We have focused on so many things surrounding this great holiday weekend, except for the reason we celebrate it and how much those that made the ultimate sacrifice should be honored on Memorial Day.
Freedom is not free. We owe so much to the millions of soldiers who assured we could live in a free and democratic country today.
