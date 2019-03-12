Foggy conditions continue to prevail around Galveston; however, that has not stopped anglers from catching fish.
Our first report comes from Jones Lake where the action has been good; however, most of the fish caught were undersized reds, trout and flounder. A few keepers were among the catches.
Live shrimp and Bass Assassins seem to be the baits of choice at that location.
On the beachfront Tuesday morning, Mark McDavid and his wife Ginny and young son Jason fished the west end surf where they loaded an ice chest with whiting.
The action occurred between shore and the first sand bar on peeled dead shrimp. McDavid is a frequent contributor to the Reel Report and often fishes the surf.
The Texas City Dike was where the action was on black drum on Monday. Cayman Cortez and Bobby Oliver fished across from the boat ramp near the end of the dike and landed seven black drum between 15 and 17 inches in length. A much larger drum was hooked and was too much for Oliver’s light tackle to handle. There was no mention of the bait used.
Offshore action was good near the old Buccaneer Field on Monday. The party boat Capt. John made a 10-hour offshore trip to that area where Capt. Cody Carter placed his 61 guests into action. Their catch included 20 Gulf trout, a lane snapper and Dorado.
Patrick Lemire, spokesperson for Williams Party Boats, said that Capt. Carter had to keep relocating to avoid the large schools of red snapper all around the area. Lemire also said that the Dorado or Dolphinfish must have been lost as it is unusual to catch them this time of year.
Red snapper season will open June 1 in Federal Waters for party boats.
