Fishing has been going through the doldrums around Galveston in the past few days and it appears that it will take a change of conditions to jump start action again.
Hopefully, anglers will take this lull to get their income tax returns completed so that when things settle they will not be trapped by having to do their taxes. Too often in years past I did not adhere to that practice and when the action busted open I was stuck completing tax returns.
While good chances of rain will be with us this weekend, we are going to have a light to moderate southeast wind if the weather forecasts hold. This should be good news in several respects, one is that it will bring warmer Gulf waters into the bays thus raising the water temperatures and second, the beachfront should shape up for some action on a variety of fish.
Jack crevalle continue to tear up tackle and anglers fishing the beachfront fishing piers recently can testify to the explosive and vicious strikes that jacks offer.
Black drum should continue to offer good odds for catching a big fish, as the spawners or big uglies are still around.
Anglers fishing the jetties, Seawolf Park and Texas City Dike should have the best chances for catching one of the big fish.
Before the inclement weather hit, trout action in upper West Bay was picking up with some really nice-sized fish being caught. This is expected as the sow trout or “old yellow mouths” are preparing for one of their spawns and that wall-hanger just might be roaming the grassy areas this weekend.
If you make it out, let us hear from you regardless of how few or how many fish you catch.
