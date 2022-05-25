Another senseless tragedy has struck out great state and nation ahead of Memorial Day weekend. As we struggle to understand why these incidents occur, will you join me in prayer for the small tightly knit community of Uvalde?
Speaking of Memorial Day weekend, Capt. Joe Kent sent a email saying, "this is my favorite weekend of the summer." Kent's records indicate that the weather is usually nice, making it attractive for that first offshore trip of the year. Kent went on to say, "it's the time of year when most of the pelagic fish are not far from shore." In fact, some of the largest ling of the year are caught during this period.
