Surf fishermen, this should be your weekend. Thursday and Friday, the surf was in excellent shape under light northerly winds, and the fish were biting.
Sharks, reds, trout, Spanish mackerel, crabs and a few pelagic fish were filling stringers and ice chests from Rollover Pass to surfside. Obviously, the word is out about the excellent conditions and fishing, so expect to see the beach front crowded this weekend.
Jose Alco and his family fished the surf at Jamaica Beach on Thursday where the highlight off their catch was a large bull red that hit a B-liner (vermilion snapper) head that was used for bait.
Action on specks around the San Luis Pass Bridge was hot and heavy during the tide changes Thursday. Pat Comeaux and Paulus Ryan used live croaker to land two limits of specks to 20 inches in length while anchored under the bridge.
Arno Carpenter fished the beach front at Terramar early Friday and limited out on trout by 8 a.m. Live fingerling mullet was the bait, and for each trout landed, a shark was caught as well.
Carpenter said one of the waders nearby got hit by a stingray and had to be treated. However, it did not keep him from returning to the water with his rod and reel.
Early in my fishing life, I was told by more than one serious saltwater angler the full moon of July was one of the best times to fish. Well, we are there, and the action has been outstanding.
Bait, especially live shrimp and croaker, could be in short supply this weekend because of all of the anticipated business following the outstanding action from the last few days.
Offshore action should be as hot as the temperatures, with the light winds and clear blue/green water that is making its way close in. Bait supplies could be stressed, especially for Spanish sardines and ribbon fish.
