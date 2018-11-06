Warm weather continues to slow fishing overall and it likely will be several days before any noticeable change takes place.
Tuesday, fishing was slow at most spots we fished; however, it was a different story at the North Jetty where the bite was on.
After the fog lifted, Polly and I headed out for our first fishing trip in almost three weeks. Not many boats were on the water and our first four stops rendered nothing. Those spots were the Cedars of Pelican Island, a barge terminal close to Seawolf Park and the Bolivar Barge Grave Yard.
All of those spots are usually full of flounder when the run is on. We tried to anchor at the old concrete ship Selma; however, the current was too strong so we headed out to our favorite spot at the North Jetty. At each location the water temperature shown on my chart plotter was in the low 70's, a bit too warm to get flounder excited about moving.
It wasn't long after we anchored on the channel side of the North Jetty that the reds found our baits. The water was not as clear as I like and we had decided to move if nothing took place in 20 minutes or so. It took about ten minutes for the bite to get underway.
Using live shrimp for bait, Polly landed a 33-inch black drum that was quickly photographed and released, a bull red, a large pompano and an undersized red. The big red was tagged and retained, as it likely would not have survived the hook damage.
For me it was a slot red, sheepshead, sand trout and a bull red that was released.
At first Polly was catching all of the fish and I noticed that she was using a green bead on her leader.
When I switched from a red bead to a green one, I tried to catch up.
