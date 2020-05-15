Wind and rain were the handicaps to fishing Friday. Gale force winds surpassing 35 knots were driving water levels over the piers and docks around Galveston on Friday afternoon. With winds at that level, fishing is not an option.
The weekend forecasts call for the velocities to drop. However, the aftereffects of the wind will take a day or two to get over. Unfortunately, as of press time Friday, Saturday does not look like a good day to be on the water. Sunday looks much better, and all will be determined by how fast conditions return to normal.
