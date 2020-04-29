It is that time of year when the wind will howl out of one direction during the first part of the day and then blast from the opposite direction for the remainder of the day. Wednesday was one of those days.
Years ago, I visited with the late Don Cox, a popular fishing guide who operated out of the Texas City Dike at that time. During our conversation, I asked him about the most frustrating part of his work, and he said dealing with Texas springtime weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.