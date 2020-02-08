Saturday turned out to be overall a disappointment on the fishing scene. However, we did receive one report of action in Moses Lake where Corey Hester and Morris McCullough hit the water late Saturday morning and fished with live shrimp. By noon, they had three black drums up to 17 inches and a slot red.
Hester said he did not think the drum were any indication of the annual run beginning because he almost always catches a puppy drum or two when fishing Moses Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.