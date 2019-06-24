Stormy weather with gale force winds hit the Galveston area early Monday and lasted most of the day. Conditions were not only a blow out for fishing but dangerous as well. Fortunately, most anglers chose to stay home and wait until all of this passes.
The forecasts continue to show excellent conditions taking over beginning Wednesday and lasting for a while. In Monday’s Reel Report, we discussed what could be one of those windows of hot action later in the week.
Once the wind shifts to a more southeasterly direction, cooler temperatures will follow. By cooler temperatures, we mean less onerous heat indexes.
We are entering that time of year when live shrimp supplies are stressed and bait camps have a challenge keeping enough supplies for their customers. This is especially true on weekends and holidays.
Shrimp, like other marine life, are sensitive to oxygen and when water temperatures hit the high 80s, dissolved oxygen levels are quickly reduced. Most anglers who fish this time of year and use live bait, especially shrimp, have well insulated bait wells and a good aerator too keep their bait alive.
Those using live croaker for bait often have an additional aid in bottled oxygen.
One trick of the trade anglers have picked up on in recent years is to add a frozen, reusable ice pack to their bait well. This helps keep the water cooler and bait more active.
Hopefully by later this week, we will see a run on live bait which will be a sign that the bite is on.
