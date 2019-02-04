Many anglers are growing weary of the poor fishing conditions and related catches that have been with us recently. One of them, Thomas Matthews, sent a note asking when Galveston area fishing should start getting better?
All I can say is that as the water warms, the odds increase for better fishing.
For those of you who are new to coastal fishing, there are patterns that exist almost each year as we head toward summer.
Old timers around the Galveston Bay complex target San Jacinto Day, April 21, as the time when saltwater fishing begins to become consistent. At the time, the water temperature is usually well above the 70-degree mark, a benchmark for fish to start becoming active.
While the ground work is laid for good fishing, April is normally a windy month and in fact the windiest of the months around Galveston. March and May follow as Nos. 2 and 3.
Many days are just un-fishable due to strong southerly winds churning up the surf and muddying the bays.
We will address this more as we get closer to April.
During the interim there are a number of signs to look for during the spring that could signal good fishing activity. One is bird activity in East and West Bays and their adjoining back bays. Diving birds, especially seagulls and pelicans usually point the way to feeding schools of fish.
Another is the presence of large numbers of shrimp boats off of the beachfront. This often indicates a spring migration of bait and if the bait is there fish will also.
Every time this question pops up, I think of Capt. Mike Williams' reply to one of his customers asking when is the best time of the year to fish. His reply was “when you cut your grass the most.”
