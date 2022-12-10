Saturday morning, I was pleasantly surprised with the disappearance of the fog. Now, if the mosquitoes would follow suit, I'd like this summer-type pattern even more. It's been really strange looking at folks dressed in flip flops and shorts two weeks before Christmas.
Speaking of Christmas, there's a long standing tradition for many folks who live on the coast. That tradition is the consumption of fresh Galveston Bay oysters. The Texas Department of State Health Services has issued a recall of all oysters harvested from Area 1 (east Galveston Bay) because of people falling ill from consumption.
This area is now closed to the harvest of shellfish. This will leave only one public area in Galveston Bay and two private areas for the harvest of oysters. Do not be surprised to see an increase in their price and a decrease in availability.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported good catches over the past few days. Neal Hieber and one of his friends used live shrimp under popping corks and returned to the cleaning table with nine speckled trout. Then, Robert Brown and Randy Castel put their rod and reels to work and kept eight speckled trout, one redfish and four black drum.
Eric Valentino manger of Eagle Point said, "they reported catching those fish around the Moses Lake floodgate." Not to be outdone, a husband and wife boated out to the old Exxon A Lease gas wells. They were armed with a baitwell full of live shrimp and fished with them on the bottom and under popping corks, and caught their limit of black drum and two keeper redfish.
Well, enjoy this summer-type weather because it's going to change later this coming week. Until then, please keep sending in those reports to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
