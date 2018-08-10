Friday, a light to moderate southwest wind was annoying anglers; however, the weather forecasts indicate that it should be short lived. With a return of a south to southeast wind, fishing should pick up and more pleasant conditions return.
Fishing was not that bad Friday, as the water was still in fair to good shape, with a few catches reported from East Bay and around the Texas City Dike.
While live shrimp inventories are being stressed due to poor harvests in the bays, most bait camps reported supplies on hand Friday afternoon. If live shrimp are your preferred bait for this weekend, check with your bait camp ahead of time, as several camps predicted that their supplies would deplete early.
The Texas City Ship Channel off of the dike was the spot for a variety of fish Friday. Joe Hurlbut and Johnnie Templeton fished the area between the dike and the channel and landed gafftop, sand trout, black drum, croaker, ladyfish and a flounder. Cut mullet and dead shrimp were the baits.
Two reports from earlier this week came in, one from Jose Matias who fished the Galveston Ship Channel with his son Matias and Camden and Petey Alcocer. Using dead shrimp for bait, the group caught two nice reds.
Dixie, Dylan, Ashley and Chris Walker representing three generations of Walkers fished the Bolivar Gas Wells last Monday and landed 17 trout. The action came during the outgoing tide.
Rain chances Saturday have dropped some from forecasts earlier this week. While there likely will be lots of competition on the water, Saturday should be an overall good day for fishing.
