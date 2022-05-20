Patrick Finney landed this 645-pound blue fin tuna fishing aboard Rock Mama based at Pelican Rest Marina. Pictured are Daniel Miers, Patrick Finney, Capt. Jason Mahin, Edward “Schowz” Saldivar, Andrew Miers and Rowan Finney.
Courtesy
Greg Hagerud Jr. is pictured with a slot red caught in the Galveston Harbor.
Courtesy
Barrett Johnson, Easton Desormeaux and Parker Cone fishing out of Tiki Island on Monday afternoon caught this trout on a live croker in windy conditions.
Courtesy
Dahna Hull is pictured with a catch-and-release 36-inch redfish caught from the surf on the West End of Galveston.
Courtesy
Phil Thompson is pictured with a nice yellowfin tuna caught aboard the New Buccaneer of Galveston Party Boats.
Courtesy
Leonard Woolsey, Publisher and President of The Daily News, is pictured with a nice black tip shark caught while fishing with the Galveston Fishing Charter Company.
Before I jump into the reports, let me remind you one more time, about all the fishing-related events taking place this weekend.
Brett’s Marine and Champion Outdoors Grand Opening event runs through the weekend, starting at 5 p.m. each day. The Galveston County Fishing Show also runs through the weekend. This event is at the Galveston County Fairgrounds on state Highway 6. Serious Tackle in La Marque is hosting a marine and tackle flea market on Saturday.
