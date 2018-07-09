This week is shaping up to offer some outstanding conditions for fishing, and rarely when that occurs this time of year, is the fishing anything but outstanding.
Tarpon anglers should have a great opportunity to test the waters off of Galveston for the Silver Kings. Reports recently from other parts of the Texas Coast indicated some nice tarpon being landed and released.
Tarpon Alley, made famous by tarpon legend Capt. Mike Williams, should be alive with fish. Earlier this week, Williams predicted that the action would turn on in his famous playground for tarpon.
Light to calm winds should ignite action in the surf and bays. In fact, the conditions being predicted by the National Weather Service should favor most spots in the Galveston Bay Complex.
While speckled trout have been more hit or miss lately, we should see more consistent catches coming from the surf and jetties.
Monday, rain continued to be a threat, at least in the forecasts; however, the remainder of this week looks dry and hot.
With light winds, it is much easier to become overheated, especially if you are wading or fishing from a boat without a cover. For this reason, the early morning hours should be the safest if not the best for fishing.
Offshore fishing should be red hot for just about all of our normal summertime fish. The calmer seas should allow weed lines and patches to form and we all know that that means. Dorado and a variety of other fish should provide lots of action.
Triple tail also like the cover and are easy prey as they can be spotted swimming or just floating near the surface around weed lines. Hopefully blue water will make its way close, as with it come the pelgaic fish.
If you are lucky enough to make it out this week, send us a report!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.