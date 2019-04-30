April is behind us now and looking back on the month I would say it was a typical April, possibly with more windy days than normal. Usually we have more windows of fishable conditions; however, for the days that presented excellent conditions, catches were about normal.
Gafftop started their spawn during April and while we usually post reports of the first pelagic fish being caught along the beachfront, this year we did not receive any such reports.
We now turn our attention to May, one of the more popular months for fishing by those who do not like the mid-summer heat with which to deal. Rudy Grigar, a legend in saltwater artificial bait fishing, frequently said that May was his favorite month to fish the surf.
Grigar introduced saltwater hardware baits to coastal anglers back in the 1950s and fished almost exclusively with them. The surf around San Luis Pass was his favorite spot along the beachfront and over the years the famous angler must have added thousands of trout to his floating stringer from that area.
May also is one of our windy months, especially the first half. During the second half of the month we almost always see calmer winds setting in and the surf popping open with action.
May is also a month when offshore fishing begins to get more consistent. Most of the pelagic fish are in nearshore waters and the Memorial Day Weekend is one of the top for offshore action.
Let's hope that we have a typical May and if so, expect some excellent fishing all around the Galveston Bay Complex.
Tuesday, there was not much going on in the way of fishing, with a strong southeast wind gusting to well over 20 knots chopping up the bays and beachfront.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.