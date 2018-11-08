Thursday looked like it would be a good day to hit the water before the cold fronts hit this week. The overcast conditions appeared to favor fishing and the wind was fairly light. Unfortunately by the time I got loaded up and made it to the causeway bridge, the wind had picked up and had lower Galveston Bay churning.
It was obvious that the jetties would be out, so rather than endure the whitecaps between the railroad bridge and the Pelican Island Bridge, we decided to head back to port.
There were no fishing reports Thursday and that trend likely will continue until conditions settle following the passage of the cold fronts.
Thursday we did hear from Capt. Mike Williams of Tarpon Express Guide Service who sent a note reminding anglers about dressing properly for cold temperatures. Williams has experienced many customers dressing too lightly when fishing with him during the winter months and they were miserable when on the water.
While the weather 20 miles up the road from Galveston might be comfortable, when fishing out of Galveston or other locations on Galveston Bay, the wind coming off of the bays can be biting.
Williams recommends taking along extra layers of clothing and he emphasized loose fitting clothing that would go over the heaving clothing normally worn during the winter.
Several times during trips on days when the ambient temperature was in the 50s and northerly winds running 10 to 15 mph, I have had to cut short fishing trips at the requests of guests that just did not dress properly for the cold weather.
