Action is picking up on the fishing scene, and, as of Monday afternoon, the outlook for live shrimp over the Fourth of July was looking good.
First comes a late report from last Saturday when Charlie Gonzalez landed a first-place category flounder while fishing with his wife Linda on Saturday morning. The 7.11-pound fish put Charlie in first place in the CCA-Texas Star Fishing Tournament and also in the Texas City Tackle Time Tournament. Live shrimp was the bait.
Charlie and his wife Linda are both avid and accomplished flounder anglers and have a knack at finding the big flatfish during the flounder run each year.
Monday, seas started subsiding, and the action turned on offshore. Pete Herring and his family headed out from the jetties early Monday in bumpy seas; however, by the time they reached the area around the V.A. Fogg, wave heights were in the 1- to 2-foot range.
Their first stop was a sunken boat in 90 feet of water where easy limits of red snapper were taken, along with a 41-inch ling and several large sharks. Herring said they initially mistook the ling for a shark and were trying to get it off of the hook when they noticed that the tail was not that of a shark. Fortunately, they got the gaff in time, as the fish got unhooked just before being gaffed and landed.
Action around the V.A. Fogg consisted mostly of king mackerel and spade fish. Ribbonfish and Spanish sardines were the baits.
Chuck Stuart gave an update from the Texas City Dike, where he often visits the fish cleaning tables.
Sunday evening, one table had three reds, four specks and pan fish consisting of whiting and large croaker. All were caught at the sunken ship Selma. The other cleaning table had five puppy drum being processed.
Have a safe Fourth of July and practice boating safety if on the water.
