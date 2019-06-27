Good news for fishermen, conditions are finally settling and just in time for the weekend. Light winds and slight chances of rain are in the forecast and for fishing you cannot ask for much more than that.
Wednesday the wind started settling late in the day and a few boats headed offshore in some choppy seas that morning.
Capt. Cody Kenney and first mate Donnie Gideon hosted Steven Saunders and Hank Garza Jr. to an offshore trip in rough seas Wednesday. A limit of nice quality red snapper and four kings were their catch.
Heading out the same morning was the party boat Capt. John with a boat full of anglers. They too had to endure some bumpy seas and made it out 50 miles south of the jetties. It was in approximately 70 feet of water where Capt. Cody Carter had them fishing and the results were full limits of quality red snapper.
We have often mentioned that following periods of rough seas such as prevailed over the past week, red snapper go into a feeding frenzy with many larger fish coming out of seclusion to feed.
On the inshore scene, the water was clearing up nicely on Thursday and boats returning from points in upper West Bay, lower Galveston Bay and East Bay had catches of trout, reds and a few other fish.
Our only report from the jetties came from Tom Hitchcock who found the action on the slow side early; however, he did observe a huge bull shark being landed by a nearby boat. Hitchcock estimated the fish to be in the six or seven foot range.
The anglers in that boat were fishing for bull reds.
