Hot weather is now replacing the stormy conditions we experienced recently. With all of the heavy rain and full ponds, creeks and puddles, the humidity is high which is causing the heat indexes to be high.
Monday, the surf was in excellent shape; however, not many anglers were able to take advantage of it. The few that did scored well with a variety of fish.
Sean Jenkins was in the surf at Terramar Beach just after daybreak Monday and caught four bull reds, four sharks, two black drum and a huge stingray. Cut mullet was the bait and the action took place just beyond the second sandbar.
On the opposite end of the island, Teresa Banuelos was back fishing the East End Lagoon on Monday where she caught three specks before the action came to a halt just after 10 a.m.
Bauuelos fished that spot three days in a row. Sunday, we reported her Saturday catch of 11 trout from which seven were retained. On Sunday, it was a lone slot red before she headed home to watch the Texans/Titans Game. In all cases live mullet was the bait.
Sunday, Brian Castille hosted his dad, Dr. Gerry Castille, and daughter, Lindsay, to a fishing trip in Gulf waters. It was Lindsay's first time going after the big ones, and what a success it was.
Fishing in about 30 feet of water, she caught seven bull reds, an over-sized black drum and two sharks before getting exhausted. All of the fish were released and fresh shad and live croakers were the baits.
Chip Jelliffe hit Christmas Bay last Saturday and found the action slow while fishing over sand and mud. When he started drifting over shell, the action turned on. Using popping corks with ultra short leaders and live shrimp, he landed two slot reds to over 26 inches in length. Jelliffe said that floating grass was everywhere in that bay.
