A window of nice weather for fishing is upon us. While it may not seem that comfortable outside, conditions are shaping up for good action over the next few days.
A southeast breeze is clearing things up along the beachfront and in the bays. Not many fishermen were out on Wednesday; however, at least three were wetting a hook and gave reports.
Sidney Atkins drove down the Texas City Dike and found what he thought was a good spot to fish and it turned out that he was right. Using fresh squid for bait, he landed four large gafftop, a puppy drum and three stingrays before the mosquitoes ran him off. He estimated one of the rays to be four feet wide.
Phillip Wicker of Tiki Island fished the Confederate Reef Triangle early Wednesday with two of his neighbors. The three anglers landed six slot reds, three specks to 19 inches and numerous sand trout. A variety of soft plastics were used, with limetruse Bass Assassins being the most popular with the fish.
Todd Raymond and his wife Helena fished around the old barge graveyard near the Bolivar Ferry Landing targeting flounder. While they encountered a few flatfish, only one was a keeper, with the rest being in the 12 to just under 14-inch range. Chicken Boys and Mirrolure soft plastics were the baits.
There were no reports from the jetties or surf Wednesday; however, both areas are prime for some excellent red fish action, especially on bull reds. Last weekend there was an unconfirmed report of a 40-inch ling being caught on the Gulf side of the North Jetty near the sunken boat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.