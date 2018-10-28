Light westerly winds greeted early morning anglers on Sunday, and nice conditions prevailed all day.
On the fishing scene, there was not much change in the pattern of catches, as reds dominated most of the reports, with a variety of pan fish and flounder making up the rest of the stringers.
Jimmy Murphy of Katy found a window of flounder activity early Sunday around the debris at the Bolivar Barge Graveyard. Murphy fished from his kayak and landed four flatfish ranging in size from 15 to 18 inches in length. A single Chicken Boy lure caught all of the fish.
Murphy said that before he left he noticed a number of undersized flounder being caught by anglers that showed up later in the morning.
Every flounder season we receive questions about where the Barge Graveyard is located. While I am not sure of how many barges are sunk at that point, there is a lot of re-bar and other debris. The location is west of the Bolivar Ferry Landing near where the Intracoastal Waterway enters Bolivar Peninsula.
The railroad bridge at the causeway was where Gerry Hebert found action on reds. Using dead shrimp fished Carolina Style, he landed two slot reds along with a number of throwbacks.
Fred Cushman found a bonanza of sand trout hanging around the entrance to the Crash Basin and almost filled an ice chest with them. Live shrimp was initially the bait; however, the action was so good he ran out of shrimp and started cutting some of the smaller sand trout for bait.
Cushman said it did not seem to matter which bait was used, as both worked about the same.
Nice conditions should continue this week and the surf could be a sleeper while a west wind is prevailing.
