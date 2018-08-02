It appears we will have another day or so of the great fishing conditions anglers have enjoyed recently.
The forecasts are calling for unsettled conditions to set in Saturday, with a good chance of rain and higher winds.
Thursday, reports from the jetties indicated action had slowed, with mainly sharks, hard heads, gafftop and stingrays hitting.
Gayle Taylor and Gloria Hester fished the Gulf side of the South Jetty early Thursday and caught only bonnet head sharks, large hardheads and a stingray that had a wingspan estimated to be over 3 feet wide. The action came from approximately a half mile from the beach, the same location they caught many fish earlier in the week.
Taylor said it just shows you cannot count on the fish staying where you caught them last.
Tom Winkleman visited with three anglers at the GYB cleaning table, who were processing their catch from a morning of fishing at the end of the North Jetty. Two blacktip sharks and a sheepshead were it for the morning. Winkleman said the sharks looked to be about 3 to 4 feet long.
Two reports from East Bay indicated action was there Thursday.
Warren Watkins and Sal Montgomery fished Deep Reef early Thursday and caught nine trout and a jack crevelle while making drifts over the reef. Live croaker fished under a popping cork was their bait.
Adele Smallwood and Jessie Thompson anchored along Hanna’s Reef Thursday morning and caught a variety of fish including speckled trout, sand trout, undersized reds that were released, croaker, gafftop and ladyfish. Live shrimp fished 30 inches under popping corks did the trick.
