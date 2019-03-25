Fishing action continues, as the offshore waters are producing some nice fish, the bays and jetties are beginning to blossom, and the Rusty Hook Fishing Club’s 32nd Annual Black Drum Tournament weighed in some nice-sized fish.
Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters continues to find action for his guests in the Surfside area. Saturday, he fished with Mario Garza and his family and ended up with 30 good-sized sheepshead and a Spanish mackerel.
Sunday, Segall hosted Larry Gresham and Becky Hanson to a near shore trip out of Freeport where his guests caught and released 12 large bull reds and two cow nose rays.
Capt. Cody Carter hosted a charter to the Buccaneer Field area on Saturday where his guests aboard the party boat Capt. John caught sheepshead, mangrove snapper and a variety of reef fish.
Sunday, Oscar McMann and Carroll Davis fished the Channel side of the South Jetty and landed three Spanish mackerel, six sheepshead and a stingray using live shrimp fished next to the rocks free-lined style.
The results of the Rusty Hook Black Drum Tournament are in and the winners were: first place, Johnny Williams (31.8 pounds); second place, Dylan Shaw (30.9 pounds); and third place, Donnie Wood (30.08 pounds).
The Heaviest Fish of the Day Award went to Johnnie Beard on Friday (16.42 pounds), Bryce Savoie on Saturday (13.88 pounds) and Johnny Williams on Sunday (16.11 pounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.