Lighter winds Sunday contributed to better fishing, with the jetties, Texas City Dike and East Bay producing some nice stringers of fish.
Wade fishing early along the south shoreline of East Bay proved productive for trout, reds and a few flounder.
Larry Fox and three friends waded the spoils near Stingaree Cut tossing Down South and Saltwater Assassin soft plastics in 3 to 4 feet of water. Between just prior to daybreak and 8 a.m., the anglers from Crystal Beach landed 19 specks to 22 inches along with a 22-inch red.
Action at the jetties kicked off around 10 a.m. as that was when Pete Harrison and Stan Williams found the bite to start. Using live shrimp fished bottom bumping style, they landed five specks, a bull red that was tagged and retained, three sheepshead and a number of ladyfish.
Only the specks and bull red were retained, while the other fish were released alive.
Saturday's offshore reports came in late Saturday and early Sunday. The party boat Capt. John fished 63 miles south of Galveston where Capt. Cody Carter found limits of red snapper for all of his guests. Eighty vermilion snapper were landed as well.
Stacy Rockwall and five associates from his law firm fished the Heald Bank area Saturday and landed seven red snapper to 12 pounds, 12 kings, numerous sharks that were released along with bluefish and pilot fish. Live piggy perch were used for the snapper, while sardines and ice fish were the baits for the other fish.
Capt. Harold Busch of Gulfport, Mississippi fished the Galveston area with his family aboard their boat, Sunday Sea Girl. Fishing near the East Breaks, they landed black and yellowfin tuna, wahoo, Dorado, bonito, sharks — including a large mako shark — and numerous kings. A sailfish was hooked about 70 miles out of Galveston; however, after 15 minutes, the prized fish broke off
