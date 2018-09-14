We should be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as far as all of the stormy weather we have experienced over the last week or so. Beginning Sunday, conditions should rapidly improve; however, the lingering effects of all of the fresh water pouring into the Galveston Bay Complex will be with us for a while.
During the barrage of storms, redfish activity, especially bull reds, was a constant for anglers willing to brave the elements and fish the beachfront. This action should continue for a while, and, while the wind and rain are diminishing, other fish should take up the slack.
There appears to have been enough rainfall to lower the salinity levels in most areas of Galveston Bay, and, when this occurs, speckled trout will relocate to areas closer to the Gulf in search of higher salinity. Look for that to be the case over the next week or so.
Flounder activity should be picking up, as the flowing waters will push bait out of the wetlands into the bays. While it is unlikely that the annual fall migration will be triggered, there should be more flounder showing up on stringers.
In tournament news, the West End Anglers Fishing Club is holding its sixth annual Kids Fish 2 Tournament on Sept. 22. The event will take place at the West End Restaurant and Sand Bar located at 21706 Burnet Drive in Sea Isle.
There will be youth and teen divisions, with an entree fee of $10 for the youth and $15 for the teens. Awards, captains bags, door prizes, food and drink along with an art contest will all be parts of the event.
For more information, check the group’s website at www.fishwestend.com or call 713-594-4252.
