I've been sitting here listening to the rain fall the past couple of hours early on Saturday morning.
The rain fell at a nice steady pace, and I didn't feel the strong winds that were supposed to be associated with the frontal line. Usually, I'm not up this early unless I'm fishing, but donuts and coffee get served to the bikers at twilight.
The United States Coast Guard published an article concerning the number of non-Coast Guard approved personal flotation devices in use on recreational boats. How many of you shop on Amazon or other online shopping web sites? I know I do at times.
Buying from international market places, vendors may use language that is confusing, even misleading. An example would be labeling an inflatable PFD as approved for a "child." These types of PFDs are not approved by the Coast Guard for use in the U.S. for a child under the age of 16.
Other PFDs being purchased don't have the language "U.S. Coast Guard Approved," printed on their labeling. If these words aren't printed on the PFDs of any type, they don't meet the legal requirement.
If you purchased and have in use PFDs from online shopping sources, I suggest you check those labels.
Capt. Raymond Wheatley of Tail Spotter Guide Service reported a few speckled trout and sheepshead are being caught along the Galveston jetty rocks. He's throwing live shrimp fished 30 inches below popping corks, and throwing tight to the rocks. The same action can be found near the the rocks lining Swan Lake by the Texas City Dike.
Seawolf Park to the concrete ship (USS Selma) has been fair for redfish, along with a few sheepshead and sand trout, mostly on live shrimp. Over in east Galveston Bay, Frenchy's reef has been fair for redfish, mainly on soft plastics and live shrimp under popping corks.
There hasn't been many anglers fishing this past week. With the World Series, high school sports and the opening of deer season, many anglers have taken a week's rest. Even I'm not that excited about fishing until we get into a true fall-like pattern. Don't forget to turn your clocks back 1 hour for daylight saving time, which officially goes into effect 2 a.m. Sunday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.