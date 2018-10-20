Among areas that can offer some excellent fishing during poor conditions, such as high winds, are parts of Moses Lake. This is especially true for areas around The Fish Spot, a bait camp and launching facility near the east shoreline of the lake.
Narrow channels and other pockets of water offer year round fishing for a variety of our saltwater fish.
Friday was a good example of how this area can produce.
David Jones and his wife Vickie fished out of The Fish Spot and caught some nice reds and black drum using dead shrimp with a half-ounce slip weight and size 6 treble hook. The couple tried live shrimp with popping corks, cut shad and squid; however, it was dead shrimp on the bottom that the fish preferred.
Jones said that it was great to have your wife as a fishing buddy, as she does not care how much you go fishing. I assume he forgot to add “as long as she can go along”.
On Saturday a light to moderate north wind was blowing and the velocities did not become a problem until afternoon.
Unconfirmed reports from Harborwalk indicated that early Saturday there were some nice catches of red fish made between the channel to the subdivision and the Intracoastal Waterway. The reds were feeding over shell and hitting a variety of baits.
Jim Chambers of Tiki Island wade fished the leeward side of the spoils along the Intracoastal Waterway just north of Green’s Cut and caught three nice trout and two flounder using soft plastics for bait. Chambers said the fish were caught in one to two feet of water just after daybreak.
Sunday and the next few days appear to be plagued by wind and likely will not be the best days for fishing.
