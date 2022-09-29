The images I've seen coming out of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, Florida are heartbreaking. There was such widespread damage. I received a text from my niece this morning. She said, "All is good, we never lost power and one small tree was split in half." My prayers go out to all those that suffered losses.

Capt. Colt Krnavek with Pro Coastal Charters offers flounder gigging trips on Galveston Bay. The recent high tides have made it difficult to see the flounder along the shorelines because of the slightly off-colored water. They're still managing to gig limits on almost every trip, but they have to work for them.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription