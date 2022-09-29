The images I've seen coming out of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, Florida are heartbreaking. There was such widespread damage. I received a text from my niece this morning. She said, "All is good, we never lost power and one small tree was split in half." My prayers go out to all those that suffered losses.
Capt. Colt Krnavek with Pro Coastal Charters offers flounder gigging trips on Galveston Bay. The recent high tides have made it difficult to see the flounder along the shorelines because of the slightly off-colored water. They're still managing to gig limits on almost every trip, but they have to work for them.
