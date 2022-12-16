The weather really turned out beautiful Thursday. Friday's weather saw the winds return to a southeastward direction ahead of our next cold front. Saturday's temperatures will be quite chilly with overcast skies and highs in the mid 50s.
Capt. Mike Williams said, "there are all kinds of ways to fish for flounder." For more than 50 years of fishing the jetties and channels, Williams believes he's developed a leader that is lethal on big, late-season flounder. According to Williams, in late December, flounder anglers can catch some of the biggest flounder of the year.
Williams remembers catching two flounder on a very cold December day, one a little more than 8 pounds; the other one almost 9.5 pounds. Much unlike catching trophy trout, Williams said, "big flounder are not shy when it comes to leader strength and hook size."
This "super leader" as Williams calls it, consists of a small 1/8-ounce egg weight, placed above a small black barrel swivel, tied to the line from your reel. The leader itself should be 20 to 22 inches long of clear line, 30 pounds test, with a black No. 4 treble hook.
Now some may consider this hook too big, but Williams assures that flounder don't care about the hook size. The bait of choice for Williams when in pursuit of large flounder is a fresh live finger mullet.
Duain Cagle reported he and his fishing buddies caught their limit of flounder fishing with Capt. Shane Waldschmidt with Out Cast Charters. They landed 25 keeper fish in about three hours using a tandem rig with live natural bait and a jig with a white gulp. Cagle said, "we had a fantastic day!"
Captains Theron Fisk and Colton St. Clair with Wave Dancer Charters landed some really nice flounder, catching their limit fairly quickly. Fisk said, "The flounder were thick and hungry."
Captains Derrick Greene and Bobby Hall along with Mohammad Ghani had a impressive catch of flounder, redfish and sheepshead. They even caught one nice speckled trout and a few black drum, all on live bait.
Not everybody caught flounder. You know the old saying, "10 percent of the fishermen catch all the fish."
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
